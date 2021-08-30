Fresno artists, community members repaint Tower District's crosswalk art

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of artists helped bring some fresh new color to Fresno's Tower District.Community members came out to repaint crosswalk art at the corner of Echo and Weldon Avenues on Saturday.The art installation is across the street from Fresno High and was first painted back in July of 2019.Artists retouched the paint and cleaned up the designs that are meant to represent different parts of central Fresno."It's a historic neighborhood. It's a neighborhood that's very friendly to the arts. And we figured if we do it here, we might be able to do it in other places in town," said lead artist Mauro Carrera.Councilmember Esmeralda Soria and the Fresno Arts Council sponsored Saturday's event.Soria hopes artists living in her district can help lead other projects in the near future.