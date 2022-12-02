Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend kicks off Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can spread Christmas cheer to thousands of kids across the Valley.

The Walt Disney Company, ABC30 and the Marine Corps League are taking action to provide toys for children in need during the Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend.

It's been nearly 60 years and Mike Aguilar still remembers his Christmas gift from the Toys for Tots program.

"That basketball was a symbol that my life was going to get better, and it did," he said.

Aguilar's father had just passed away prior to the holiday, so he and his siblings didn't expect to have gifts.

However, thanks to the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots program -- Aguilar had a holiday to celebrate.

"I know the feeling of these kids, when they receive this toy, because I had that," Aguilar shared, with tears in his eyes. "When I give a toy and I see their eyes and their smile, makes my heart warm."

Aguilar is now on the other side of the Toys For Tots program, serving as the chairman for Fresno and Madera counties.

"My estimation at this point is about 70,000 toys that we're going to need, and that's a lot," he said.

More Valley families are in need this holiday season, and according to Aguilar, they aren't turning any families away.

"Yeah, they might drive a new pickup. They might live in nice home but they're probably struggling paying the bills and can't afford to buy a toy," he said." That's a need. That's what we're here for."

In celebration of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive and the company's 75-year collaboration with the Toys for Tots program, Disney is providing a grant that will deliver an additional 75,000 toys.

You can join by donating a toy online at shopDisney.com, or at an in-person drop off location.

Another opportunity to be a holiday hero, just like Mike Aguilar, is happening this weekend.

Join ABC30 during our Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend.

It kicks off at 5 a.m. Friday at River Park Shopping Center. Volunteers will accept new toy donations, cash or checks through Sunday afternoon.