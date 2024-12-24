Toys for Tots hopes to keep permanent warehouse

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monday, the Toys for Tots campaign hosted its final distribution in Southeast Fresno to thousands of children from Fresno and Madera counties.

For the first time in a long time, coordinators and volunteers have a permanent warehouse to store the toys that make a difference in kids' lives.

One of those kids is 5-year-old Kataleya. She's ready to hit the streets in her new ride after receiving a bike, all thanks to Toys for Tots.

"We served 51-thousand kids last year, and I think we are going to surpass that this year," said Toys for Tots Coordinator Jessica Montano.

Montano says the big difference over the last year is a partnership with this warehouse on O Street and Butler Avenue in southeast Fresno. It has finally provided a dedicated, year-round place to store their donations and supplies.

"This is probably the easiest year out of the last 11 years I've been doing this," said Montano.

Warehouse owner Kevin Chandler said that when he learned that everyone with Toys for Tots is a volunteer, he wanted to help, too.

They started hosting these fundraisers to offset the cost of rent. However, local regulations caused them to have to move indoor fundraisers outdoors.

"We have kind of been forced outside, and now I think the colder weather has kind of impacted the attendance and like I said, a lot of people are happy to still come out, even though its 39 degrees outside and support, but the reality is, its just not sustainable at this point," said Chandler.

Montano says there are nearly 900 Toys for Tots campaigns nationwide, and only a handful have permanent homes.

She says having a space year-round allows her to place orders earlier and give toys to all children.

"98 percent of everything we get goes back out, so if we have to cut back into that, for rent, for utilities, things like that, that's toys that we're not able to get out," Montano. "Its part of the season, it is a Christmas miracle for us every year that we can have a permanent home."

The goal is to get the fundraisers back indoors and continue helping families like Kataleya.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.