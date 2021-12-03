Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend kicks off at Fresno's River Park

AHHHHH OUR FIRST DONATION! Minutes into the #ToysForTots marathon weekend, we’re already seeing the Valley come through! Come make the holidays extra special for children in need by dropping off a new unwrapped toy or monetary donation! @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/KhX1RQl3rA — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) December 3, 2021

WOW!! What a turnout! Thank you to the team at AGC California! They went BIG when it came to donations! Did you see the tractor filled with toys they brought? We’re live at Riverpark all morning long! #ToysForTots @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/PHpxCpkjmf — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) December 3, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- All weekend long, ABC30 is partnering with the Marine Corp League for our annual Toys for Tots Marathon.The goal is for every child in Fresno and Madera Counties to have a toy this Christmas, especially this year amid the pandemic.More local families are in need this holiday season. For some, providing a toy for their children may not be possible. Marine Corps League is trying to make the holidays brighter for those in need.Volunteers were out bright and early Friday morning to kick off the Toys for Tots Marathon Weekend at River Park in north Fresno.For some, the organization holds a personal connection."When I was 13, my father passed away. Me and my younger siblings got toys from the Marines. Opening that one toy on Christmas day is a warm feeling. I remember that I got a basketball. That's why I do what I do. I've been doing this for 17 years and I'm trying to give back," said Mike Aguilar, chair for Toys for Tots.Donation drop-offs can be made from Friday, December 3 at 5 am to Sunday, December 5 at 5 pm.The organization needs new, unwrapped toys for children in Madera and Fresno counties. Many community members were out early Friday morning to drop off their donations.You can also help without ever leaving your home. Marine Corps League will use monetary donations to buy more toys. Click here to donate online.