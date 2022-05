Incredible race!! Central takes home the boys state team championship 🏆🏆 https://t.co/vxEfRMxEV4 — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) May 29, 2022

Central is your 4x100m State Champ.



Grizzlies run a 41.36. @centralgrizzly pic.twitter.com/rvPgbhGytu — Alec Nolan (@AlecABC30) May 29, 2022

Boys:

4x100m relay: Central

1600 meter: Christopher Caudillo, Clovis

400 meter: Jeremiah Walker, Central

Girls:

Discuss: Nailea Fields, Caruthers

Long jump: Sydnie Vanek, Clovis

Shot put: Feyi Olukanni, Clovis East

400 meter dash: Takiya Cenci, Clovis North

1600 relay: Clovis North

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the first time in school history, the Central Grizzlies won the overall gold medal in the team competition of the CIF Track & Field Championships.Below is a full list of gold medal winners at this weekend's track meet at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Clovis: