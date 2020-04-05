drug bust

Traffic stop turns into major drug bust in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop turned into a major drug bust for CHP officers in Merced.

The driver of a GMC Yukon was pulled over for speeding, but when K-9 officers got near the SUV, they found what they believe to be 30,000 pills of Fentanyl inside the truck.

Those pills have an estimated street value of $300,000.

Officers also found a kilo of cocaine inside the truck before arresting the driver.
