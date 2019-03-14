fatal crash

67-year-old man killed in rollover accident on Highway 99

UPDATE - All lanes on Highway 99 are now open, Caltrans said.



----------------------------------------

A 67-year-old man was killed in an accident on Highway 99 and E Childs Ave in Merced on Thursday afternoon.

Only one vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver lost control of the car, which hit the center median and rolled several times.

The driver suffered minor injuries, but his passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and killed.

Traffic is backed up on Highway 99 on both northbound and southbound lanes.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficfatal crashaccident
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
TIMELINE: Deadly Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
Victims from deadly late night crash in Parlier identified
Despite multiple crashes, guardrail on Highway 180 not warranted
Man hit and killed by Greyhound bus on Highway 99 in Tulare County
TOP STORIES
First time since 2011 California is not in a drought
Senate rejects Trump border emergency as Republicans defect
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
UPDATE: 2 more students accuse Clovis East high school teacher of sexual misconduct
TIMELINE: Deadly Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
$1.5B lottery winner vows to donate to Hurricane Florence relief
Show More
Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park, becoming 22nd to die
Family of murdered 3-year-old speaks out against death penalty decision
43-year-old suspect in custody after explosive devices scare in NW Fresno
Man mauled to death by three dogs, owned by relatives
Teen killed when Mercedes falls off road and catches fire
More TOP STORIES News