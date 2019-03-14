67-year-old man killed in rollover accident on Highway 99

FINAL: All lanes now OPEN. Please drive carefully! https://t.co/UlHW0026jx — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) March 14, 2019

UPDATE - All lanes on Highway 99 are now open, Caltrans said.----------------------------------------A 67-year-old man was killed in an accident on Highway 99 and E Childs Ave in Merced on Thursday afternoon.Only one vehicle was involved in the accident. The driver lost control of the car, which hit the center median and rolled several times.The driver suffered minor injuries, but his passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and killed.Traffic is backed up on Highway 99 on both northbound and southbound lanes.Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.