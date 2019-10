Briceburg Fire doubles in size, 500 acres burned, 5 percent contained, evacuations ordered

Crews made some progress before wind pushed the flames across Highway 140 north of Midpines and up the hillside.

New Life Christian Church at 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa, CA 95338

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A steady stream of helicopters and other aircraft attacked the Briceburg Fire throughout Monday afternoon, along with about 900 firefighters from agencies across the state."It's in a very rugged area, very similar to the Ferguson Fire previously so it's difficult for firefighters to get to, and I think predominantly will be a bulldozer and airshow to try to get in front of it and stop it," said Mariposa County Sheriff Doug Binnewies.The fire started on Sunday afternoon. Crews made some progress before wind pushed the flames across Highway 140 north of Midpines and up the hillside. Now, double in size since Monday morning, the flames are consuming about 500 acres.Authorties have issued mandatory evaucation orders forFire advisements have also been issued for surrounding areas including:The blaze also forced the closure of one main corridor to Yosemite National Park.The Mariposa Visitors Center directed several tourists to take highways 41 or 120 into the park instead. It's something the staff has done many times in recent years, due to other fires and floods. They're just hoping the flames don't move any closer to populated areas."It's always worrisome when we have a fire. This community does a great job of coming together. A big shout out to the firefighters here. They really have been on top of it," said Chamber of Commerce executive director, Scott Fiester.Crews are hoping to make major gains on this blaze before the strong winds that are predicted for Wednesday. PG&E even issued a notice that it may proactively turn off power to about 30 counties, including Mariposa , to reduce the fire risk.Sheriff Doug Binnewies is encouraging residents to sign up for emergency alerts through his department's website to help everyone be prepared."We just need to get the facts out, and that enables the community to plan accordingly," he said.There's no word yet on what caused this fire; there is about 5% containment. It's burning not far from where the Ferguson Fire burned nearly 100,000 acres last summer. If it moves in that direction, the burn scar and the bulldozer lines that were put in previously will help act as a fire break.A Red Cross Evacuation Center has been established at New Life Christian Church at 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa, CA 95338.