If you're on the road in Fresno right now, avoid Highway 41 near Nebraska Avenue.
The southbound lanes of Highway 41 are closed in Fresno between Manning and Mountain View because of accidents involving multiple vehicles.
The California Highway Patrol is on the scene and says the crash is due to blowing dust.
So far it is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.
Dust causes multi-vehicle crashes on Highway 41 in Fresno, southbound lanes shut down near Nebraska Avenue
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News