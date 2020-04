CLARIFICATION: WB SR-138 connector to NB I-5 is CLOSED. https://t.co/9srKRaxPQP — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 1, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Both directions of Interstate 5 at the Grapevine are closed due a hazardous material situation following a crash, Caltrans says.Officials say a tanker truck and a big rig collided, spilling Chloride onto the northbound lanes of the highway.Northbound traffic is stopped at Lebec Road and southbound traffic is closed at Grapevine Road.Caltrans says the westbound State Route 138 and northbound I-5 connecter is also closed.Officials have not provided an estimated time of reopening.