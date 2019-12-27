I-5 at Grapevine remains closed, Highway 58 closed again due to snow

Per CHP, State Route 58 has been closed once again between Tower Line Road and just west of Mojave due to black ice and numerous spin-outs. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/47ivLZUjjX— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 27, 2019
Interstate 5 over the Grapevine remains closed after CHP officers shut down the highway Wednesday night due to heavy snowfall, leaving vehicles trapped in the snow.
Grapevine/Tehachapi: I-5 Grapevine remains CLOSED from 3 mi north of the Jct of SR 126 /at Parker Rd/ to 5 mi south of the Jct of SR 99 /at Grapevine Rd. State Route 58 remains CLOSED from 4.1 mi east of Edison at Towerline Rd to 1 mi west of Mojave. No estimated time of opening pic.twitter.com/RkdBS7NYSd— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 26, 2019
Officials have not released an estimated time of reopening the highway. Caltrans crews recommend anyone traveling to Southern California to take Highway 101.
"What we're telling people right now is if you're going to Disneyland you need a ticket, if you go to the beach you need sunscreen and if you're going to the mountains you will need chains," said Caltrans spokesperson Terri Kasinga.
The #Grapevine is closed. Here is what it looks like right now. pic.twitter.com/cbJqSSKlkb— Cristina Davies (@CristinaABC30) December 26, 2019
It's the second big storm of the season for the region - and the last one was also on a holiday.
Last month's Thanksgiving storm dropped nearly four feet of snow on the Big Bear area - the heaviest snowfall to hit in November for more than 50 years.
It closed roads throughout the region and knocked out power to thousands of customers. The snow and wind were so strong even the ski resorts closed.
Stay with Action News for updates on the closure. You can also check traffic on our Traffic Tracker.