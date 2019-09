DRIVERS: Peach Ave. is flooded between Shepherd and Teague. There is significant flooding in the road due to a possible water main break. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/s1QHnQQJPM — City of Clovis, CA (@CityofClovisCA) September 8, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A possible water main break has caused flooding on a road in Clovis, city officials say.In a tweet, the city of Clovis warned drivers to avoid Peach Avenue between Shepherd and Teague due to heavy flooding on the road.Further details regarding the flood were not available. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and to avoid the area.