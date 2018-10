Roadwork to cause delays on Highway 41

KINGS COUNTY: 4/14-4/15 Caltrans crews will be working at SR-41 and Grangeville. The SB SR-41 #2 lane will be closed and the intersection will operate on blinking red lights from 5am-5pm on both days. Alternate routes are suggested. Use https://t.co/lwwuaiDZpW for updates. — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) April 13, 2018

A heads up for travelers heading between Fresno and the coast or Kings County this weekend: Caltrans will be doing road work on Southbound Highway 41 near Grangeville Blvd.Because of that work, one lane of the highway will be closed southbound and the light will operate as a blinking red light. Drivers will need to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.The work will take place between 5 am and 5 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route.Caltrans says it will post project updates on its QuickMap website