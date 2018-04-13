Roadwork to cause delays on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A heads up for travelers heading between Fresno and the coast or Kings County this weekend: Caltrans will be doing road work on Southbound Highway 41 near Grangeville Blvd.
KINGS COUNTY: 4/14-4/15 Caltrans crews will be working at SR-41 and Grangeville. The SB SR-41 #2 lane will be closed and the intersection will operate on blinking red lights from 5am-5pm on both days. Alternate routes are suggested. Use https://t.co/lwwuaiDZpW for updates.— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) April 13, 2018
Because of that work, one lane of the highway will be closed southbound and the light will operate as a blinking red light. Drivers will need to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
The work will take place between 5 am and 5 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.
Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route.
Caltrans says it will post project updates on its QuickMap website.