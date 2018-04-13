TRAFFIC

Roadwork to cause delays on Highway 41

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A heads up for travelers heading between Fresno and the coast or Kings County this weekend: Caltrans will be doing road work on Southbound Highway 41 near Grangeville Blvd.


Because of that work, one lane of the highway will be closed southbound and the light will operate as a blinking red light. Drivers will need to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

The work will take place between 5 am and 5 pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Caltrans says it will post project updates on its QuickMap website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffictraveltraffic delayconstructionKings County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Average person spends a day commuting per month
1 person killed and 2 injured after crash involving semi in Fresno County
Off-ramp closed on Highway 99 after logging truck crashes outside Merced
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
2 people killed in crash on Hwy 145 in Madera County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News