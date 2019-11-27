traffic

Swinging gate installed on I-5 at Castaic ahead of storm

Crews say the gate was installed north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic. (Caltrans District 7)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Travelers have begun their journeys for the Thanksgiving holiday amid stormy conditions moving across California.

The weather may shut down major highways, including I-5 at the Grapevine. Caltrans officials got ahead of the storm by installing a gate that will swing open, creating a turnaround across the median for drivers should the highway close from snow.

Crews say the gate was installed north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic.

California Highway Patrol officers will be policing the highways heavily, and when it's needed, pacing cars during severe weather and poor visibility.

