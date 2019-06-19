39 million Americans can't afford summer vacation, report finds

Can't afford a summer vacation this year? You're not alone, according to a recent report.
More than 39 million U.S. adults can't afford to go on a vacation this year, a report by bankrate.com found.
The largest factor for a quarter of those Americans who can't afford to take a trip is paying down debt, the report showed. The average cost for summer travel was just under $2,000.
To start saving for next year, experts suggest finding expenses to trim. In the meantime, consider relaxing with a "staycation," which tends to be cheaper.
