AAA: 41 million Americans hitting the road for July 4th

Millions of Americans are starting to head to their July 4th holiday destinations.Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the summer.Both the roads and airports will be bustling with people.AAA says 41 million Americans will be hitting the road over the Fourth of July holiday.More than 12 million are expected to hit the skies and be screened by the TSA Wednesday through Sunday.They will be traveling more than 50 miles away from home.