GOOD NEWS

New non-stop flights from Fresno to Chicago take off from FYI

EMBED </>More Videos

Getting to Chicago got a little bit easier for some local travelers. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Getting to Chicago got a little bit easier for some local travelers.

United Airlines is starting new flights Thursday between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International. Outbound flights will depart at 11 p.m. and arrive in Chicago shortly after 5 a.m.

City leaders announced the launch of the daily non-stop air service last year.

The Fresno airport currently offers Valley passengers daily non-stop flights to 11 other cities, including Dallas, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelair travelgood newsChicagofresno countyFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Strangers save 2 people in dramatic flooding rescue
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More good news
TRAVEL
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More Travel
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News