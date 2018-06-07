New non-stop flights from Fresno to Chicago take off from FYI

Getting to Chicago got a little bit easier for some local travelers.United Airlines is starting new flights Thursday between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International. Outbound flights will depart at 11 p.m. and arrive in Chicago shortly after 5 a.m.City leaders announced the launch of the daily non-stop air service last year.The Fresno airport currently offers Valley passengers daily non-stop flights to 11 other cities, including Dallas, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City.