Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship

Man, friends banned for life from Royal Caribbean. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 18, 2019.

MIAMI --
Royal Caribbean International says it's issued a lifetime ban for a Canadian man who jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Nick Naydev posted the video on Instagram last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas and jumping off. In the comments section, the Vancouver, British Columbia, man estimated that he jumped from the 11th-story deck, more than 100 feet (30 meters) above the water's surface.

Naydev says he and his friends were kicked off the ship and had to fly back to Miami. He says he was sore for several days after the jump but didn't report any serious injuries.

A Royal Caribbean spokesman called the incident extremely dangerous and confirmed the lifetime ban. The company says it's also exploring legal action.

Information from: Sun Sentinel, http://www.sun-sentinel.com/
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
