Yosemite National Park closes lodging, restaurants amid COVID-19 concerns

The Ahwahnee Hotel

Yosemite Valley Lodge

Wawona Hotel

Curry Village

White Wolf Lodge

Glacier Point Ski Hut

Tuolumne Meadows Lodge

Housekeeping Camp

High Sierra Camps

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park temporarily closed its lodging facilities, tours and restaurants, starting Tuesday, as a precaution to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus. National Parks Service officials said they expect the closure to last through Tuesday, March 31."The health and safety of Yosemite National Park visitors and park employees is the park's top priority," officials said in a press release."We are working closely with public health officials and the park will continue to review operations and reopen facilities when appropriate," they added.The hotels affected include:Despite these facilities closing, Yosemite National Park remains open to the public.