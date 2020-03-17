Coronavirus

Yosemite National Park closes lodging, restaurants amid COVID-19 concerns

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015 file photo, people dine outside the Ahwahnee hotel in Yosemite National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park temporarily closed its lodging facilities, tours and restaurants, starting Tuesday, as a precaution to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus.

National Parks Service officials said they expect the closure to last through Tuesday, March 31.

"The health and safety of Yosemite National Park visitors and park employees is the park's top priority," officials said in a press release.

"We are working closely with public health officials and the park will continue to review operations and reopen facilities when appropriate," they added.

The hotels affected include:

  • The Ahwahnee Hotel

  • Yosemite Valley Lodge

  • Wawona Hotel

  • Curry Village


  • White Wolf Lodge

  • Glacier Point Ski Hut

  • Tuolumne Meadows Lodge

  • Housekeeping Camp

  • High Sierra Camps


    • Despite these facilities closing, Yosemite National Park remains open to the public.
