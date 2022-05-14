Freshman Fanning Competition: Washington Union Ace Trey Morris

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Washington Union won a section title last year and is hoping their freshman phenom will help pitch them to another championship.Strike -- something the men in blue say a lot when Trey Morris is on the mound."We expect a lot out of him, he expects a lot of himself and he delivers," says Coach Matt Fox. "It's been fun to sit back and watch him do his thing."In his first year on varsity, the Panther was in reach of a single-game school record that was set back in 1992. Morris had 19 strikeouts against Edison earlier this year - the record is 20."What separates him from other players is his feel -- he can locate anything," Fox said. "He hasn't walked a lot of guys -- he's a strike-thrower and has feel for every pitch he throws."Helping him with his mechanics is his older brother, Alex who not only played at Union but is in his first year as an assistant coach with the team."It's cool to have him as a coach, follow in his footsteps and try to be even better," Trey said. "We mess around with each other during ground balls, I'll ask him to hit it harder, challenge me a bit."Trey is the youngest of three brothers and growing up, it was always a competition to be the best. That mindset has carried over from the Morris household to the field."He (Trey) is as competitive as it gets," Alex said. "He plays angry out there. He's a bulldog when he gets on the mound. He doesn't like losing, that's for sure. You want that in a competitor. He's one of the most competitive people I've ever met and he's 15, so that says a lot."The left-handed pitcher started grabbing the attention of college scouts at just 14 years old. He had three offers before he even started high school."It's all he's been talking about since he was a little kid, that he was going to college play at the highest level, play in the major leagues," Alex said. "It's all he's talked about growing up -- he's got his mind set on making that goal."That goal is still four years away but conferences from all over the country are taking notice of his potential."Sitting at six offers right now, 16 to 17 interests," Trey said. "I'm taking my time with everything, though. Not in a big rush to make a decision."The Friday night starter has welcomed the attention and credits his work ethic for his confidence on the mound."I have certain standards for myself," he said. "I know my ability. As long as I go out there and do what I know I can do, I think we have a good shot to win."Coach Fox describes Trey as a rare talent. The ace looks up to a big-league lefty who used to pitch up the road."Madison Bumgarner," he said.The 15-year-old will look to close out a strong freshman campaign with a deep run in the postseason but first, candy."Before every game I pitch, my coaches give me sweet ropes, like my pregame fuel," he said.