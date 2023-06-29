As triple digits near, cooling centers are preparing to open across the Valley but there are also ways to prepare your body before you go outside

How to stay safe as triple-digit heat returns to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As triple digits near, cooling centers are preparing to open across the Valley but there are also ways to prepare your body before you go outside

"Primarily we want you to stay well hydrated, wear loose-fitting clothes, and if you are going to be outdoors make sure you carry water with you so you're constantly rehydrating yourself," said Dr. Jesus Rodriguez with Kaiser Permanente.

Experts say during the hottest times of the day, you should try to stay indoors, if possible.

"We recommend avoiding sun exposure between the hours of 10 and 4 pm because those are the times when the sun is the strongest,' Dr. Rodriguez explained.

If your day does include outdoor activities, you may want to adjust your schedule to beat the heat.

"When it's not so hot we come at 1 o'clock and as soon as it gets over 90 we come around 11," said Karen Davidson, a Fresno resident.

With temperatures jumping so quickly from mild to extreme this week, there's no time for your body to adapt.

So, Valley residents will be relying on those extra precautions to keep their animals and themselves safe.

"That's the main thing, is lots of drinking water and coming here early and grabbing the best tables with the best wind," said Sharon Anderson, a Clovis resident.

When it comes to how much water you should drink on a hot day, the average recommendation is 64 ounces.

That's eight glasses of water at 8 ounces each glass

If you're working in the sun, the CDC says you can drink up to 32 ounces per hour.