List of cooling centers open in Central Valley as temperatures rise

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Triple-digit temperature days are expected to hit Central California this week and not everyone has access to air-conditioning to escape the extreme heat.

Authorities in Valley cities and counties have opened designated cooling centers for the public.

The centers are meant to provide relief to residents in need of an escape from the Valley's scorching summer.

Here is a list of locations that have been announced:

CITY OF FRESNO

- Ted C. Wills Community Center: 770 N. San Pablo

- Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center: 760 Mayor

- Mosqueda Community Center: 4670 E. Butler

- Pinedale Community Center: 7170 N. San Pablo

- Romain Neighborhood Park: 745 N. First

The city of Fresno will open its cooling centers to the public starting Friday, June 30.

The centers will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

The city will also provide free transportation on FAX buses, to anyone who needs to reach a center.

MERCED COUNTY

- Atwater City Hall Lobby: 750 Bellevue Road, Monday - Sunday 10 am-6 pm

- Atwater Library Branch: 1600 Third Street, Tues 10 am-8 pm; Wed, Thurs 10 am- 6 pm; Fri, Sat 10 am-5 pm

- Delhi Library Branch: 16881 W. Schendel Road, Mon, Tues, Thurs 10 am-6 pm; Wed 10 am8 pm; Fri 10 am-5 pm; Sat 10 am- 3 pm

- Dos Palos City Hall: 2174 Blossom Street, Monday-Friday 8 am-4 pm

- Dos Palos Police Department: 1546 Golden Gate Avenue, Monday-Friday 8 am-5 pm

- Dos Palos Library Branch: 2002 Almond Street, Wed 10 am-6 pm; Fri 10 am-5 pm; Sat 10 am-3 pm

- Gustine Library Branch: 205 6th Street, Tues, Thurs 10 am-6 pm; Sat 10 am-5 pm

- Hilmar Library Branch: 20041 W. Falke Street, Wed 10 am-6 pm; Fri 10 am-5 pm; Sat 10 am-3 pm

- Le Grand Library Branch: 12949 Le Grand Road, Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 am-6 pm; Fri 10 am-5 pm; Sat 10 am-3 pm

- Livingston Police Department: 1446 C Street, Sunday-Saturday 8 am-5 pm

- Livingston Library Branch: 1212 Main Street, Tues 10 am-8 pm; Thurs 10 am-6 pm; Sat 10 am-5pm

- Los Banos Library Branch:1312 Seventh Street, Tues, Thurs 10 am-6 pm; Wed 10 am-8 pm; Fri, Sat 10 am-5 pm

- Los Banos-Mercy Springs: Church of Nazarene, 1238 Santa Barbara Drive, Wednesday- Friday 1 pm-8 pm

- Merced Library Branch: 21000 Street. Mon, Thurs 10 am- 6 pm; Tues, Wed 10 am-8 pm; Fri, Sat 10 am-5 pm

- Santa Nella Library Branch: 29188 W. Centinella Avenue, Tues, Thurs 1 pm- 6 pm

- Snelling Library Branch: 15916 N. Hwy 59, Tuesday & Thursday 1 pm-6 pm

- Winton Library Branch: 7057 Walnut Avenue, Wed 1 pm-6 pm; Fri 12 pm-5 pm

VISALIA

- Transit Center: 425 E. Oak Ave, 10 am to 10 pm