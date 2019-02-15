Troubleshooter: Couple's car totaled during brake and tire job

It was supposed to be a trip into the shop to get new brakes and tires, but instead, it ended with a totaled car.It happened to Nickki Harris' vehicle while it was being serviced at Firestone Complete Auto Car on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh. "Our brake job and tire job turned into the car being in an accident," she said.The accident happened while a Firestone employee was test driving the car. "Firestone did not take any responsibility when they gave us the police report number. They basically just threw their hands in the air and said you would have to deal with her insurance company," Nikki added.Nikki is referring to the other driver in the accident.Besides dealing with the aftermath of the crash, Firestone required Nikki to pay them nearly $1,400. "We had to pay for the tires and brakes in order for them to release the car," she said.Nikki paid the bill and said she couldn't get the other driver's insurance company to respond, so she continued to try and get Firestone to take responsibility."We left our car with them in good condition, and I expected it to be returned in good condition. They are not taking any responsibility whatsoever," she said.Nikki got in touch with me, and I reached out to the corporate office of Firestone, which is Bridgestone Americas.They investigated and provided this statement:Nikki told me she is still considering her options.Unfortunately, Nikki was still left with a pretty big bill to pay, even after her insurance company covered the loss of her car. That's because she did not have gap insurance. In that case, they only cover the value of the car not what was owed.The best advice before you drop off your vehicle at a shop is to take a look at their policy to see if they will test drive your car.In addition, see if they are responsible if something were to happen while your car is in their possession.