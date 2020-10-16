Trump administration rejects CA request for financial help with wildfires

By ABC7.com staff
The Trump administration has rejected California's request for federal financial assistance during the state's worst wildfire season in history.

California is filing an appeal. But Trump's rejection could leave California struggling to cope with the cost, despite the fact the federal government controls 57% of California's forested lands.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has estimated potential federal assistance at $346 million, including $200 million for the Creek Fire alone.

RELATED: President Trump visits California to discuss wildfires

Cal Fire on Thursday said there are over 9,000 firefighters battling 12 major and eight other large wildfires. The fires have consumed 4.1 million acres.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiagavin newsomfemawildfirepresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Argument at Fresno taco truck leads to shooting, 1 in hospital
Higher COVID-19 positivity rates in disadvantaged areas, according to UCSF Fresno
Tulare County officials urging all residents to get tested for COVID-19
8-year campaign by Fresno kids leads to liquor license limits
Fresno Unified gets approval to bring students back for in-person learning
39-year-old Stockton man accused of arranging to meet, rape 9-year-old girl
Fresno Fire Department planning to hire 45 employees
Show More
Creek Fire: FEMA denies individual and public assistance
5-year-old finds lemur that went missing from SF Zoo
Independent reviewer defends decision to delay Fresno Police audit
Hanford schools eye early November reopening if county stays in red tier
Visalia agriculture teacher wins $50,000 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize
More TOP STORIES News