Several development projects now underway in Tulare

The overall project is in the entitlement phase, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

The City of Tulare is growing rapidly with the addition of several homes, stores and schools over the last couple of years.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- "It is the most exciting of time here in the community of Tulare with developments in all different realms of developments."

The City of Tulare is growing rapidly with the addition of several homes, stores and schools over the last couple of years.

Economic developer Traci Myers says those projects are far from over.

"We've got probably at least 20 commercial projects in the works right now," she said.

The Chandler Grove is one of them and will come to life on the 230 acres of land between Mission Oak High School and College of the Sequoias.

"Once developed, it's going to have 1,100 low to medium residential, high-density residential," Myers said. "It will have a central park, potentially its school and community center."

It's also the city's first transit-oriented development overlay, meaning it will provide everything a resident would need within walking distance.

"It comes into play with environmental issues, and it's a matter of social equity to allow a diverse community to have opportunities, and it takes the right investor and city to be open to it," Myers said.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Donnette Silva Carter says she is not surprised with the city's growth and believes it's a positive sign of progress.

"You've got to have those projects coming into town to provide the jobs, the retail our residents want and all of those things that make for a fantastic community," she said.

The overall project is in the entitlement phase, which is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

Connecting COS to the Chandler Grove Project also pushes the county line.

Now, COS will be considered a part of the city.