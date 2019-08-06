Tulare Co. boy arrested after posting video threatening to commit school violence, authorities say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County boy has been arrested after the Federal Bureau of Investigation alerted police about him threatening to commit school violence.On Sunday, the Tulare Police Department was made aware of a video the messaging app Snapchat.It says the video depicted the boy holding what appeared to be a high powered scoped rifle and making statements that were interpreted as possible threats.Authorities say he was referencing the lyrics to the song, "Pumped up Kicks" by Foster the People.The lyrics of the song reference a mass shooting, including "all the other kids better run faster than my bullet" and "better outrun my gun."After an investigation, detectives were able to identify the boy and arrest him at his home.Detectives located the rifle in the video and determined it was a scoped air rifle that can easily be mistaken for a high powered rifle.The boy was booked into the Glen Moran Juvenile Detention Facility, and the case has been sent to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office for their review. Because he is a juvenile, his name will not be released.The Tulare Police Department wants to remind everyone that it does not take these types of threats lightly, and any allegation will be taken seriously.The department asks that parents check in on their children from time to time and make them aware that these types of comments or actions will not be tolerated given recent events.