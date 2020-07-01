Tulare County family bound, held at gunpoint while home invaders robbed them

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for three suspects who held a Tulare County family at gunpoint while robbing their home on Tuesday night.Tulare County sheriff's deputies were called to a report of a home invasion a house in Yettem.The family told investigators that three men wearing dark clothing, gloves and ski masks forced their way into the home around 10:30 pm.The men bound the victims by their hands and feet using duct tape. Officials say the suspects then scavenged through the house, stealing a few items before they left in a car.No one inside the house was hurt, deputies say.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said the suspects were driving a dark-colored sedan and should be considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 1-800-808-0488.