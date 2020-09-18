What to know before going to the drive-thru Tulare County Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Fair kicks off on Friday with fair-goers being able to enjoy the experience from the comfort of their cars.Due to the pandemic, fair officials had to be extra creative and resourceful to get this year's fair off the ground.Fairgoers will be able to enjoy Community Feature Booths created by local businesses, and see community members' award-winning display entries.The drive-thru will include cotton candy, caramel and candy apples, corn dogs, funnel cakes and fresh lemonade.It costs $5 per person, but children 12 and under are free.Wristbands will be issued so that families can go through as many times as they like on the same day.The modified fair will run through Sunday from noon to 10 p-m daily.