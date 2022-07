Deputies investigating armed robbery at Earlimart Valero

Deputies say two men came into the store with handguns, demanding money from the clerk.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two men involved in an armed robbery in Earlimart.

Authorities say it happened around 1 Thursday afternoon at the Valero Gas Station on South State Street.

Deputies say two men came into the store with handguns, demanding money from the clerk.

It's not know how much money they got away with.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspects' whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.