TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County roadway is closed after a semi-truck crashed, spilling fuel onto the ground on Monday morning.The Tulare County Fire Department says the truck collided with another vehicle on Avenue 360 and Road 52.Officials say the fuel from the semi spilled onto the roadway, and the truck is blocking both lanes of Avenue 360.Avenue 360 will be closed as crews work to clean the spill. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.