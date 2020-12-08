Alternative COVID-19 care site in Porterville could reactivate soon

NEW: @TulareCo_HHSA says @CAPublicHealth is considering activating the Porterville Alternate Care Site (located at Porterville Developmental Center) by next week—if state can secure staffing.



VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Porterville Developmental Center, one of the state's eleven alternative care sites for COVID-19 patients, could soon be reactivated.The site, which is currently in a 'warm' status, was used to care for less severe coronavirus patients during the surge hospitals saw this summer.Officials at Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville say they accounted for about half of all transfers to the facility.Now, county officials say, the site could be operational again as soon as next week, which would help area hospitals manage the current surge of patients.The facility has 123 beds available, but staffing resources will dictate how many beds are filled."We have received word from the California Department of Public Health that they are looking at that area to bring out of the warm status and to activate very soon. However it's all hindered on staffing resources," said Carrie Monteiro with Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency.Further information was not immediately available.