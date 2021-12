TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a car while walking on a Tulare County highway.Officers responded to the area of Orosi Drive and Highway 63 in the town of Cutler for reports of a traffic accident.When they arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from severe injuries in the roadway.It appears he walked out onto the highway just as a car was driving by.The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.