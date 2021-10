TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died after a truck crashed into an orchard in Tulare County, the California Highway Patrol says.The crash happened just before 9 pm on Road 204 and Avenue 264, that's just southeast of Exeter.One person was pronounced dead at the scene.It's unknown if there were any passengers in the truck.An investigation is now underway into what caused the crash.