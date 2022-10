Deputies say two 15-year-old boys were walking down the street when a car pulled up and someone started shooting.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old boy has died after a drive-by shooting in Tulare County Friday evening.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened near Elm and Lavonia around 6 pm.

Deputies say two 15-year-old boys were walking down the street when a car pulled up and someone started shooting.

One of the boys was declared dead at the scene. The other was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.