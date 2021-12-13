Explosion at Tulare County home severely burns 2 men, uncovers illegal drugs and guns operation

WOODVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An explosion at a Woodville home left two men hospitalized and exposed a family's honey oil lab and illegal firearms operation, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office says.The explosion happened at the house in the area of Claremont Road and Avenue 169 just after 3 on Saturday afternoon.Several witnesses called 911 after they saw fire and smoke coming from inside the home.The two injured men, 59-year-old Clyde Gilbert and his 37-year-old son, Clint Gilbert, were burned so badly in the blast that they were first rushed to Kaweah Health Medical Center, then airlifted to a Fresno-area hospital for further medical treatment.Deputies search their home and found 105 pounds of processed marijuana, nine illegal guns, and several illegal firearm magazines.Authorities say they soon discovered Clyde Gilbert's two other sons, 32-year-old Shane Gilbert and 26-year-old Randall Gilbert, were illegally manufacturing firearms (ghost guns) without serial numbers. The two men live at the home but were not there at the time of the explosion.Investigators say eight of the nine guns found at the home did not have serial numbers and were illegal to possess.Shane and Randall Gilbert were arrested on several weapons charges.Deputies say they will investigate further and interview Clyde and Clint Gilbert after they are released from the hospital.If you have information about the case, you are urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218