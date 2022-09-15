Tulare County Fair officially kicks off with new attractions

The Tulare County Fair festivities kicked off Wednesday morning. Hundreds of families enjoyed the food, rides, exhibits and checking out the animals.

Hundreds of families enjoyed the food, rides, exhibits and checking out the animals.

"To put an event on like this, it takes a lot of staff, community support, volunteers and I cannot thank them enough," says Tulare County Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo.

Candace Hansen and her two children, Gia and Valentino, didn't miss a moment and enjoyed the rides as soon as the gates opened.

Hansen says she remembers being their age and what it felt like to enjoy the fair.

"That's the whole reason why we come, is for them," she said. "They have the day off. I like coming back to a place I grew up and had fun at. It's nice to see your kids have a good time and enjoy with their friends."

Her youngest, Valentino, also attempted to win $100 by climbing the rock wall and while he didn't quite make it to the top, he says he'll come back and get it next time.

They are moments Hansen will always cherish.

Rizzardo says this year, people will spot some new attractions.

He also wants to remind everyone that the traditional favorites remain.

"We still have the funnel cakes, corndogs, cinnamon rolls and fries," she said.

The fair runs until Sunday. To check out a full list of what's going on every day and the specific hours, click here.