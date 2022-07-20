Pre-sale tickets now available for Tulare County Fair

Pre-sale tickets for the Tulare County Fair are now on sale. The festivities begin September 14 and continue through the 18th.

The festivities begin September 14 and continue through the 18th.

A new feature this year is the "The Central Valley's Makers Market," which highlights items grown or crafted in the Central Valley.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy the Destruction Derby, Mexican bull riding and a variety of rides and attractions.

Pre-sale tickets for the five-day event are $3 for kids and $9 for adults.

You can find more information on their website.