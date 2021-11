TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a fire that is raging in Tulare County.Firefighters were first called to the home in Lindsay just after 3 am.It's on Valencia near Road 224.They say they arrived to find flames coming out through the roof.No injuries have been reported, and crews from the Tulare County Fire Department and Lindsay City Fire responded to the scene.The cause of the fire is still being investigated.This story is developing and will be updated.