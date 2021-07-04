Tulare County crews battle multiple fires over 4th of July weekend

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews in the South Valley have had their hands full this holiday weekend.

Firefighters have responded to several incidents across Tulare County overnight.

That includes a grass fire that burned more than 400 acres in Porterville.

The fire sparked just after 9 pm on Saturday in the Lewis Hill area.

High winds and dry conditions caused the fire to jump to 400 acres in just hours.

CAL FIRE teams have full containment on the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials are asking travelers to avoid the area.

Investigators are also looking into what sparked a massive fire at the Nunes and Sons Dairy that continues to burn on Sunday morning.

The Tulare County Fire Department was initially called to the property on Oakdale between Akers and Demeree near Tulare to reports of a grass fire on Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, they found several trees on fire behind a home on the property. While extinguishing that blaze, they found a 100-ton stack of hay on fire farther back on the property.

Crews were able to stop the spread of flames to an additional 300 tons of hay.

Firefighters say this fire is expected to burn for the next few days.

