Families dealing with aftermath of storms in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of families throughout Tulare County are still working hard to get back on their feet after floodwaters rushed into their homes.

Homes along Road 124 in Cutler were hit hard and residents are hoping support will be provided sometime soon.

Erica Torres is a mother of three and vividly remembers the water becoming a shallow river right in front of and through her home.

Torres says she had to stay the night at the Veterans Memorial Building and was in tears when she saw her home surrounded by feet of water.

The water flowing through this canal has receded, but a breach in this area caused the flooding.

Torres says the smell of the mud was unbearable, and although she's done her best to clean her home, she's afraid it will be unhealthy if mold starts forming on the walls.

She's working on completing the property damage report form and is hopeful financial aid will be provided to help her family.

She says it would be a relief to get any support.

On Monday, President Joe Biden declared there is a major disaster in California and ordered Federal aid to help in recovery efforts in communities including Tulare County.

"Our county staff and CEO will be working diligently to really assess those request that are coming in from the city as well as the county and to really document and identify those financial needs," said Eddie Valero with the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.

During the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, officials addressed the aid and highlighted several local efforts in place to keep the community safe as the snow melts and travels through rivers and canals.

"As a team, we are going to fulfill that dream to make sure we get the assistance out there as needed and as soon as possible," said Valero.

Valero says Congressman Jim Costa will visit Tulare County on Friday.

County officials encourage everyone who hasn't already to complete the property damage report form online.