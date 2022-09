Man found shot and killed inside trailer in Goshen, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside a trailer in Goshen.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Avenue 308 around 5 am.

When deputies arrived, they found the man inside his trailer. Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

It is not known what led up to the shooting at this time.