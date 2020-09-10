5 Tulare County schools receive waiver to resume in-person instruction for some grades

Parents made the request a little more than one week ago.
On Thursday, the health department said George McCann Elementary and St. Paul's Elementary School in Visalia, St. Aloysius Catholic School in Tulare, Dinuba Junior Academy, and Porterville's St. Anne's School could resume in-person instruction for Transitional Kindergarten (T-K) through second-grade students.
UPDATE: Tulare County Public Health has approved TK-2nd grade reopening waivers for George McCann and St. Paul's in Visalia, St. Aloysius in Tulare, Dinuba Junior Academy, and St. Anne's in Porterville. @ABC30 https://t.co/EEFqPBpUst— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) September 9, 2020
Previous story—> https://t.co/xzJjOyN4A0
Tulare County said it would consider extending waivers to other elementary schools once the county has met with state's case rate recommendation.
All schools can also reopen when a county has been out of the state's Tier 1, or purple category, for two weeks.
Currently, there are several other T-K through second-grade waivers pending approval by the county.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus