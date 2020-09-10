5 Tulare County schools receive waiver to resume in-person instruction for some grades

UPDATE: Tulare County Public Health has approved TK-2nd grade reopening waivers for George McCann and St. Paul's in Visalia, St. Aloysius in Tulare, Dinuba Junior Academy, and St. Anne's in Porterville. @ABC30 https://t.co/EEFqPBpUst



