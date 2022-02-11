Tulare County jails to go on lockdown for 7 days due to COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has enforced a lockdown at its jail facilities.Public health officials in the county advised the lockdown to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 among inmates.During the lockdown, some court proceedings will now happen through video.In October, the American Civil Liberties Union made claims that Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux was not doing enough to protect inmates at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility from COVID-19.