Lindsay woman accused of stealing $12,000 from 98-year-old neighbor

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County woman has been charged with grand theft and elder abuse after deputies say she stole thousands of dollars from her 98-year-old neighbor.Deputies arrested 60-year-old Lorreta Gomez on Tuesday at her home in Lindsay after a two-year investigation.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Gomez stole $12,000 while claiming to care for the 98-year-old man.Detectives were first notified of the alleged theft in April 2018. They say they found Gomez had used the victim's debit card and checks for transactions throughout their investigation.Charges were filed against Gomez in January of this year. A warrant for her arrest was issued two months later.Gomez was booked into the Tulare South County Detention Facility on charges for elder abuse, identity theft, and grand theft.