Tulare County deputies searching for missing 74-year-old man

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 74-year-old man.

Deputies say Marselino Flores was last seen at his home on Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen around 7 pm Tuesday.

Family members told deputies that Flores has dementia.

He was last seen green sweater and blue jeans with black Nike shoes.

Anyone with more information should contact authorities.