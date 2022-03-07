Tulare County deputies looking for 'person of interest' in murder of 65-year-old man

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman believed to be a person of interest in the murder of a 65-year-old man.

Deputies found the man, Randal Waine Ince of Tulare, dead when they were making a welfare check on Sunday evening.


They launched a homicide investigation.

Homicide detectives identified 52-year-old Pennie Marie Ince (also known as Pennie Marie Henson) of Tulare as a person of interest in the murder.

They are asking for the public's help to find her.


She is said to be driving a gold 2001 GMC Yukon, CA License Plate #7CUH046. She is possibly on her way to Fresno County.

Pennie is described as 5'4" tall, 125 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about where she is, please call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
