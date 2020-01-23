crash

Tulare County roadway closed after multi-vehicle crash, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are directing traffic after a head-on collision shut down a roadway in Tulare County, east of Earlimart.

The crash was reported at around 7:00 a.m. on Avenue 56 and Road 176.

Tulare County Fire said the crash involved multiple vehicles but did not release further details.

Avenue 56 is closed at this time. CHP officers are conducting traffic control in the area. Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story.

