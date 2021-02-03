animal cruelty

Tulare County man accused of severely beating dog, 6 years after killing another dog

33-year-old Angel Navarro has been charged with felony animal cruelty, and was convicted of the same charge for killing his own dog in 2015.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Disturbing new details have emerged in the case of a South Valley man accused of beating a dog last weekend.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Angel Navarro hit a small dachshund mix dog several times with a metal object, leaving it severely injured.

A criminal complaint says that object was a golf club.

The animal later had to be put down.

Navarro has been charged with felony animal cruelty, and was arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.

In another court document, the District Attorney's Office says Navarro has been convicted of the same charge for killing his own dog in 2015.
