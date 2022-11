Man hospitalized after shooting in Tulare County, police say

A man is recovering after a shooting in Tulare County. Deputies responded to a call on Road 160 near Avenue 330 in Ivanhoe just before 7 pm Friday.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering after a shooting in Tulare County.

Deputies responded to a call on Road 160 near Avenue 330 in Ivanhoe just before 7 pm Friday.

They discovered the victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.