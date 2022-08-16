Evacuation warnings issued, roads shut down, power out in Tulare County due to wildfire

The SQF Wishon Fire sparke above Springville and has burned more than 100 acres, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office says.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire above Springville in Tulare County has prompted evacuation warnings, road closures and a power outage.

The SQF Wishon Fire sparked on Monday afternoon and has burned more than 100 acres.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for all points along Wishon Drive north of Highway 190, including Camp Wishon and the community of Doyle Springs.

Residents in this area are being asked to be prepared to leave.

Deputies have closed Eastbound Hwy 190 at Balch Park Road. People are urged to avoid the area.

According to the sheriff's office, all power has been lost above Camp Nelson from Rio Vista to Ponderosa.

This story is developing and will be updated.